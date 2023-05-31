MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a traffic accident at around 9:30 a.m. in which a car crashed into a building.

A morning drive ended in a crash at Simon’s Sportswear located on Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The store had its front windows shattered due to the collision.

First responders said no one was trapped in the vehicle or transported to the hospital.

