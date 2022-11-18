FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.

The truck sustained minor damage.

According to FLPD, the driver of a white SUV is suspected of running a red light.

One of the paramedics in the rescue truck was taken to the hospital after experiencing neck and low back pain.

The ambulance was in route the hospital with another patient. The driver said he was unable to see the ambulance when attempting to make a left turn, and had his blinker on, when he struck the truck.

“How can you come straight across like that when you got a turn lane?’ said Raymond, driver, ” and you got rucks that you can’t see from coming from west going east. You can see the turning lane, this last lane. So when I turned it just –out of nowhere.”

The paramedic is expected to be Okay.

