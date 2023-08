NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle reportedly crashed into a mobile home overnight in North Lauderdale.

The incident took place between Northwest 57th Street and Northwest 44th Avenue.

7News is still working to gather additional information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.