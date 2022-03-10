FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into the storefront of a sign shop in Fort Lauderdale after, witnesses said, she was hit by another vehicle.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene along the 1600 block of Southeast 10th Avenue, just after 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

A silver Toyota Corolla could be seen partially inside the entrance of Signs in a Flash, with a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck and a Fort Lauderdale Police cruiser parked feet away from the building.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck the Corolla, causing the driver to lose control and careen into the building.

Officials said neither the driver nor her passenger were injured.

The manager of Signs of the Flash and a customer were standing by the front desk, located about five feet from the entrance. When the manager saw the Corolla, he was able to get himself and the customer out of the way just as it hit the storefront.

No one was injured inside the business, which is located along a side road near the 17th Street Causeway.

The other driver involved stayed at the scene.

Two tow trucks have since arrived at the scene.

Officials will determine whether or not the structure is safe and what needs to be done before repairs can be made.

The crash remains under investigation.

