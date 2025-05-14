FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is on the run after a two-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale led to one of the cars to slam into a home.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to calls of a crash near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 13th Streetm at around 7:20 p.m.

Authorities determined after the two vehicles collided, one of the cars crashed into a nearby home. The vehicle cracked parts of a doorway and wall with a window of the home.

The driver of the car that hit the home fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said a building inspector will be checking the structural integrity of the home.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

