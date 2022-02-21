FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The co-owner and manager of a hair salon in Fort Lauderdale are reeling, hours after a car that was involved in a crash plowed into the business and caused extensive damage to the storefront.

The vehicle crashed into the SWANK blow dry bar, located at the corner of Oakland Park Boulevard and Federal Highway, just before 2:30 a.m., Monday.

“An officer called me and said that two cars were involved, a drunk driver had come through my salon, and to please get over here immediately, which I did,” said Cher Filliater, the salon’s manager.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved in a crash, one of which came to a stop at the salon.

“I got here at 3, and the place was covered in glass,” said Filliater. “All the water is running, all the electrical work is fine, it’s just this mess … and for temporary, we’ll just come in the back door.”

Surveillance video captured the moment the car smashed into the store.

7News cameras also captured the shattered glass doors of the business.

“It looks bad, but when you look at it more, it seems like everything could be pushed back into place,” said Eric Nashbar, the salon’s co-owner.

Surveillance cameras captured several witnesses trying to help.

After police responded, the driver is seen able to get out of the vehicle and walk away.

“It was like on those videos you see on TikTok or something, where you see a car driving through somebody’s store, but it was our store,” said Nashbar.

Both drivers involved in the crash are expected to be OK.

Hours later, people could be seen cleaning up the debris.

“You can see where the car – the oil from the car is all over my flooring,” said Filliater as she showed 7News the interior of the business.

Filliater said she had to cancel all her appointments for the day due to the damage left behind.

The business remained closed for the remainder of the day, but employees were able to cover the damaged storefront with plywood.

Back in 2017, a car crashed into the same building when it was a different store.

“Accidents will happen, I guess. It’s just, I guess, an unlucky place; lightning struck twice in the same place,” said Nashbar. “There’s a lot of traffic here, which is why we rented this space.”

Nashbar said he’s grateful the crash did not happen during business hours.

“I’m glad that there was nobody, no employees here or anything like that where it could have caused a bigger problem,” he said.

Police said there is suspicion of DUI for at least one of the drivers, but it remains unclear what charges they may face.

