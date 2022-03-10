FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a business storefront in Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene along the 1600 block of Southeast 10th Avenue, just after 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

A silver Toyota sedan could be seen partially inside the entrance of Signs in a Flash, with a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck and a Fort Lauderdale Police cruiser parked feet away from the building.

Officials said neither the driver nor her passenger were injured. No injuries were reported inside the structure, which is located along a side road near the 17th Street Causeway.

Two tow trucks have since arrived at the scene.

Officials will determine whether or not the structure is safe and what needs to be done before repairs can be made.

