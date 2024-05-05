FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Fort Lauderdale went on a crash course that sent them careening into a building.

The crash happened Saturday in the area of Northeast Fourth Avenue and 13th Street.

The wreck left a hole in the wall and the front of the car damaged.

Cameras captured the large silver sedan involved with considerable front-end damage.

As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether the driver was hurt or whether there was anyone was in the building.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.