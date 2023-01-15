DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove their vehicle through a neighbor’s sliding glass door at around 1:45 p.m.

Fortunately, officials said, no one was hurt, and there is structural damage to the building.

Police said emergency service personnel worked with the apartment’s owner to secure the residence.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.