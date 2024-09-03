POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver plowed through a storefront with their car, leaving a mess of shattered glass and heavy damage inside.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a dangerous crash where a car struck a business in the area of 2050 N Federal Highway just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The car was traveling southbound on Federal Highway and crossed over the median strip, flying through the glass window of the store.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

How exactly the driver lost control is under investigation.

