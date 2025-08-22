PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was retrieved from a pool in Pembroke Pines after it was found nearly submerged, leaving authorities to investigate how it ended up in the water.

The incident happened Friday morning in the gated community of Encantada located in the 18000 block of Southwest 15th Street.

Authorities arrived at the location to find the car upside down in the pool with one of the doors open. The car also had front end damage, likely from the impact.

It appears the vehicles slammed through a fence before plummeting into the pool.

The vehicle has since been removed from the water.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.