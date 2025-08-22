PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was retrieved from a pool in Pembroke Pines after it was found nearly submerged and police say the driver fell asleep behind the whell.

The incident happened Friday morning in the gated community of Encantada located in the 18000 block of Southwest 15th Street.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the location to find the car upside down in the pool with one of the doors open. The car also had front end damage, likely from the impact.

Detectives said the driver fell asleep and veered off the road of Southwest 14th Street, crashing through the home’s gate and into the backyard pool.

Neighbors woke up, reacting to the unusual sight.

“Well, I just heard about it, shock,” said Wayne Ellis a nearby neighbor.

It is unknown how fast the driver was going, but Ellis tells 7News drivers are known to speed in the area.

“Not surprised because you know, you know these young kids, you know they speed a lot around here,” said Ellis. “You know, they just need to get some, put up some barrier to prevent the speeding, somebody’s going to get hurt outside here one of these days.”

The vehicle has since been removed from the water.

Police said that the driver was the only person in the car, and that they actually called 911 to report that they had gotten into an accident, and is expected to be okay.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.