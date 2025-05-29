(WSVN) - Reports of a car spotted in a canal off the shoulder of Interstate 95 at Atlantic Boulevard prompted a large response from first responders.

Initial reports of the sighting came in around 7a.m. Thursday morning, though it remains unclear how the car ended up in the canal.

Officials have not stated whether or not anyone was rescued from the vehicle.

A tow truck arrived on scene and have since extracted the car from the canal.

Crews closed a right line to allow them to work more efficiently. Drivers can expect stop-and-go traffic on the approach.

