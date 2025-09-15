PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was pulled out of a canal in Plantation.

The black vehicle was removed from the water at the Omega Condominiums in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 17th Street, Sunday morning.

As of late Sunday night, it’s unclear whether or not anyone was hurt.

Plantation Police are investigating how the car ended up in the canal in the first place.

