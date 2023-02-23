SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car plunged into a pool after a driver lost control.

Sunrise Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at 79187 NW 22nd St., Thursday morning.

The car ended up in the backyard and was teetering on the edge of a swimming pool.

Three people were inside the vehicle, including a baby, but they were uninjured.

When the driver turned a corner, she lost control, hit a trailer and drove into the backyard.

Surveillance video showed the car crashing into pool.

A fence, a gazeebo and a childproof pool barrier were taken out by the vehicle.

The residents of the home were also uninjured.

