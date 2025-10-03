COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a car went into a canal in Cooper City.

7Skyforce hovered above the submerged vehicle near 2510 Sands Way, parallel to Sheridan Street, just before noon on Friday.

As of early Friday afternoon, it remains unclear when the car went into ther water and whether or not anyone was injured.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s dive team will be searching the water as they begin their investigation.

