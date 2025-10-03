COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a car went into a canal in Cooper City.

7Skyforce hovered above the submerged vehicle near 2510 Sands Way, in a neighborhood east of the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street, just before noon on Friday.

7News has learned the car is believed to have gone into the water late Thursday night but was not spotted until Friday morning.

As of early Friday afternoon, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s dive team are searching the water as they begin their investigation.

