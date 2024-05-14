WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic accident caused a car to veer off Interstate 75 and plunge into a canal near the Broward-Collier county line, causing a fatality.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a distress call regarding a vehicle with three occupants submerged in a canal along Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 45, at around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the incident, which involved a 2014 black Infinity Q50 sedan, led to one death.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound when its tire blew out south of Snake Road. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, roll over multiple times, and collide with a tree before coming to a rest in a nearby canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue reported that three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The front passenger, a 19-year-old man, was rescued by divers and was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old man and another rear passenger, also 20, were also involved in the accident. They managed to exit the submerged vehicle on their own.

Traffic along I-75 remains significantly impacted, with only one westbound lane open as emergency crews work to remove the vehicle and clear the road.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.