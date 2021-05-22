Car ignites outside Fort Lauderdale home; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a car parked outside of a home in Fort Lauderdale caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the driveway of the residence located along Northwest 24th Court, near 27th Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Saturday.

Fortunately, firefighters put out the flames before they could spread.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.