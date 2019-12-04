Car hits fire hydrant in Fort Lauderdale, causes street flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has struck a fire hydrant in Fort Lauderdale, causing water to flood a roadway.

The incident occurred in front of a home along the 1300 block of Riverland Road, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the water could be seen pouring into the street from where the seal of the fire hydrant was broken by the car.

Aerial cameras also showed the white Mercedes-Benz with significant front-end damage.

The driver of that car is believed to have fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving the vehicle involved behind.

Utility companies responded, located the shut-off and have been able to stop the flow of water.

The flooding extends for about a block and a half.

Water flowed into the roadway for nearly an hour, but since there has been no rain in the area for days, it is expected to quickly recede.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Officials said water service in this area does not appear to have been affected.

The Mercedes-Benz has since been towed away from the scene.

