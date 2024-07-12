FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to reports of a car submerged in a canal behind a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of 1700 SE 9th St. at around 8 a.m., Friday, where the car was likely driven off the road.

Neighbors say they saw the car going very fast on the residential road.

7Skyforce showed aerial footage of divers in the water searching for the vehicle’s driver. Marine Units were also spotted at the scene, assisting with the search.

A witness who saw the incident spoke with 7News.

“There was a red Nissan about halfway in the water, halfway out and the next we know, we saw the driver somehow get out of the car, I don’t know if it was the trunk, the door, and he started swimming over to this large boat over here,” said Trevor Kosowski. “And we offered him to come over to the dock and, you know, try to help him out a little bit. Potentially save him if he was injured or anything and he kinda turned down our help and swam towards the dock over there.”

The driver was not injured and may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident, police said.

The car is still in the canal, and police are waiting for it to be towed.

