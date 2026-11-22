DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police Department officers are now investigating after a car was found submerged with no occupants in a canal in Davie.

The incident took place near Southwest 33rd Street and South University Drive on Saturday.

7News cameras captured the car being pulled out of the canal.

Davie Fire Rescue crews confirmed that no occupants were inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said that it is unclear how long the car was underwater, or how it ended up in the canal.

Police are now working to contact the owner of the vehicle.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.