PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish some fierce flames that erupted outside an auto shop in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the area near South State Road Seven and Southwest Sixth Street.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing from a car at the back of the business.

Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the flames in a matter of minutes.

Nobody was injured.

