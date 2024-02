MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire on the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard caused an explosive scene.

On Monday morning, 7Skyforce captured the moments the sparks burst on the highway.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few minutes once they arrived at the scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

