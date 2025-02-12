DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was engulfed in flames in the westbound lanes of Interstate-595 in Davie.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape the car unharmed.

The car was seen parked on the shoulder of the highway as thick clouds of cloud billowed into the air, contributing to poor visibility in the area.

As a result, traffic on on both side of the road was backed up as firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

The roads in the area have since been reopened.

