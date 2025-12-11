HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that caused a mangled mess in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the wreck near Northwest 62nd Avenue and Monroe Street, Thursday morning.

Investigators said the driver involved slammed into a pole, and the impact left the victim’s dark colored sedan wrapped around the pole.

A tire can be seen in the front seat of the car.

The condition of the driver is unknown, as police attempt to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.