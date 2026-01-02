MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle comes to a crashing stop inside of a Margate home, Thursday afternoon.

According to Margate Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a traffic crash in the area of 821 NW 66th Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle barreled through a fence before crashing through the concrete wall and coming to a stop inside the kitchen.

One of the homeowners told 7News she was in the living room with her wife and kids when it happened.

“The house just shook and the kids were screaming and there was a blaring horn. We didn’t know what happened, maybe something fell, and I ran and I looked into the kitchen and there was a car there,” the homeowner said.

Officials say nobody was hurt but the damage to the home caused a gas leak and hazmat teams were called in to make repairs.

