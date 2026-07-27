SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in a Sunrise neighborhood left a gaping hole in the home that was impacted

Sunrise Fire Rescue were called to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northwest 63rd Avenue and 12th Street, Sunday night.

Cameras captured the massive hole at the property and people cleaning up debris.

7News has reached out to Sunrise Police for more information.

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