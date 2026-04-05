OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Oakland Park, with fire crews responding to the incident.

Surveillance footage shows the car smashing into the wall of the building, with the driver and passenger walking out of the car appearing to have no serious injuries.

The crash took place near Northeast 12th Terrace and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Surveillance footage captured from inside showed debris scattered inside the break room of the building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and worked to remove the vehicle from the building.

It is currently unclear on what caused the crash, as deputies are investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.