HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Hollywood.

The impact left a gaping hole in the wall of that building near 4600 Pembroke Road, Thursday afternoon.

An SUV and a pickup truck were reduced to a mangled mess and were towed away from the scene as debris was still seen on the busy road.

According to police, no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

