FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday.

The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

