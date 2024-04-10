LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashing into a health center caused major damage to both vehicle and building.

A silver car crashed through the front windows of the Lauderdale Lakes Health Center, located near West Oakland Park Boulevard and 36th Terrace.

The area has been taped off and both the car and storefront received major damage from the collision.

No word on any injuries or why the car went off the road and into the building.

