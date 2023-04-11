FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash sent a truck and a boat that it was hauling completely off the road in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, responded to the scene Tuesday after two cars slammed into each other just south of Oakland Park Boulevard in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The boat veered into the bushes off the highway.

No one was hurt in the crash.

