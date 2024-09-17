POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Police responded to the area along East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The crash sent one car into the front of a Truist Bank in the area.

Officials said both occupants in both vehicles were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

