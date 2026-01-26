FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car collision caused a huge sinkhole in a Broward neighborhood road.

The collision happened in Northwest Second Street and 27th Terrace near Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Deputies said a construction vehicle hit a fire hydrant, which flooded the road and created a 6-foot wide sinkhole.

The underground area had to be dried by crews before the road could be repaired.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

