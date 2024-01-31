POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car that collided with a Brightline Train prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, just after 9:30 p.m., in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixie Highway, Tuesday.

7News cameras captured a white Lexus that was smashed up with the Brightline train.

No injuries were reported.

Police blocked off the railroad tracks on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Road and West Atlantic Boulevard.

An investigation is underway.

