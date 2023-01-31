MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Everyone walked away after a crashed into a home in Miramar.

The violent crash was captured on surveillance video showing the moment a Mustang slammed into a home in Miramar.

The car narrowly missed two trees before it ended up inside a bedroom Tuesday afternoon.

“I was sleeping, and all of a sudden I heard a boom,” said Jacques Gilbert​, homeowner.

This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m.

Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.

There were also no injuries reported in the home.

A City of Miramar inspector has examined the home and said that section of the house will not be safe to be in. However, the rest of the house is structurally safe.

The 17-year-old driver of the car, Dmarion Roundtree​, said he was driving his two friends home from school when a car swerved into his lane, and he pulled on his steering wheel, which caused him to lose control.

“A lady she had got into my lane, as I was in my lane, so I swerved off the road,” he said, “I swerved back onto the road, but there was a car, and I swerved back off and ended up back into the house.”

Everyone invovled is counting their blessings knowing a crash like this could have easily had a much more tragic ending.

“Accidents happen,” said Gilbert, “so we thank God nobody got hurt, you know, just the house.”

A tow truck removed the car from the scene.

The homeowner noted that he does have insurance and will go that route to fix

