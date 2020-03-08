Car catches fire at busy Fort Lauderdale intersection; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car became engulfed in flames at a busy intersection in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at Sunrise Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Sunday morning.

The intersection was temporarily shut down while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.