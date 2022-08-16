HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some trouble on the Turnpike when a car carrier truck hit the bottom of an overpass.

The impact damaged the Sheridan Bridge in Hollywood, Tuesday.

The truck pulled over and a van on board was ripped apart.

No injuries were reported.

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

Other vehicles have crashed into the the bridge, and a recent 7Investigates showed cracks, missing concrete and exposed rusty rebar.

Repairs have been scheduled for the end of the month

