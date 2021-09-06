DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier flipped onto its side and burst into flames along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Southwest 10th Street, Monday afternoon.

Deputies shut down all southbound lanes while crews worked to put out the fire.

Officials said the blaze started in the cab of the truck, which was consumed by the flames.

Both vehicles on the carrier were also destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

