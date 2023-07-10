HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier caught on fire on the Turnpike in Hollywood.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike at Hollywood Boulevard, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the car carrier was parked on the breakdown lane.

Several vehicles were destroyed, but firefighters managed to keep them from becoming total losses.

The cause of the fire is not known.

No injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes have since been reopened.

