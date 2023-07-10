HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier caught on fire on the Turnpike in Hollywood.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike at Hollywood Boulevard, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the car carrier was parked on the breakdown lane.

The fire spread to two vehicles in front of the car carrier.

The cause of the fire is not known.

No injuries were reported.

Two of the three northbound lanes have since been opened for drivers.

