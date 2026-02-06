MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach, shutting down all northbound lanes.

A traffic camera captured the moment when the car exploded near Copans Road, just after 1:30 p.m., Friday.

At least three passing cars were forced to travel through a wall of flames.

It remains unclear whether the occupant or occupants in the vehicle were able to exit before it became engulfed in flames.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.