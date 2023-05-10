A car burst into flames Tuesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue and Fourth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the driver was behind the wheel when a mechanical issue caused the car to catch fire. The incident caused a major disruption, and the road was closed for several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, finally bringing it under control later in the morning. The cause of the mechanical issue is still under investigation.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.