MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Miramar Parkway has caused traffic delays in Broward County.

The incident occurred in Miramar just after 10 a.m. Tuesday when a car collided with a box truck on the northbound lanes of the highway.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze. Live video footage showed the traffic in the area while firefighters continued to monitor the aftermath of the blaze.

Thankfully, both drivers exited the motor vehicles before they burst into flames.

As a result of the crash, drivers are getting by on one right lane of the northbound Florida Turnpike. Commuters traveling on Interstate 95 to enter the northbound turnpike are urged to find an alternate route.

Authorities are on the scene as they clear the wreckage.

