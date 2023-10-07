FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal lover has come forward and said, “I want Candy.”

One day after a plea to the public to save her from euthanasia, a dog that survived a shooting in Hallandale Beach is heading to her new home sweet home.

7News cameras on Friday afternoon captured the resilient pooch, named Candy, as she was walked to her new owner’s car outside Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the 2-year-old mix came under fire along the 200 block of Northwest Third Avenue on Sept. 4. Officers found her shot in the head, neck and leg.

Her story first aired on 7News Thursday evening.

Among those watching was Chris Boan.

“When we saw her, we knew that this dog needed a home,” he said.

Boan became emotional when discussing the violent circumstances that led to his adoption of Candy.

“It just breaks my heart, it makes no sense. This world’s gone through so much, and these animals, they don’t deserve this treatment,” he said.

It’s has been a long road to recovery for Candy — from emergency surgery to regaining her strength.

Broward County Animal Care Behavior and Training Manager Jenna Jones has been there every step of the way.

“She’s been really fearful since she’s gotten here, but she’s progressed really, really nicely,” she said.

Minus a cute little head tilt, it’s difficult to tell Candy was injured. Now it’s just part of her charm.

“Those big eyes and that sweet, wandering head — she’s gonna have me and a great family of people and other animals to play with,” said Boan.

Had she not found a home, Candy faced being euthanized. It’s something that, Boan said, he was not going to let happen.

“She has a second chance at life,” he said.

Jones, who helped Candy get ready for this moment, said she couldn’t be more proud.

“I think she’s a great example of going through something that’s traumatic and kind of still coming out the other side knowing that life is OK,” she said.

Candy’s new “fur-ever” home is in Lighthouse Point.

