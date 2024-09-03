HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The deaths of six Gaza hostages hit South Florida as a large group gathered to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil.

A community gathering in grief and sorrow Monday night, while remaining hopeful those still being held hostage will be released.

“We gather here today in profound sorrow, mourning the tragic loss of six innocent lives, taken from us in an act of unspeakable cruelty,” said a woman speaking at the vigil.

At dusk on Hollywood Beach, sadness for those lost a world away filled the air during Monday night’s vigil.

On Aug. 31, six hostages taken on Oct. 7 were found murdered by Hamas, with an estimated 101 still missing.

“They took our people. They took our children, this has to end,” said a woman who attended the vigil.

Hersh Goldberg-Pilon became one of the most well-known hostages because of the outspoken advocacy of his parents.

“I just remember praying with them and telling them, ‘He’s coming home,’ and ‘Not to worry.’ This is very sad and very personal,” said Michelle Tucker who attended the vigil.

With yellow flowers placed around a Star of David, and food collected for a food pantry, a good deed was done in the name of the hostages. Those who attended the vigil say it’s their way of demanding the release of those still being held.

“Never again is now and we can’t let this happen again,” said Tucker.

“We unite, we stay strong, and we are resilient. And just like my father survived the Holocaust, we will survive this also,” said Liz Becker.

Her mother says it is hard to be here, at a rally, like this, demanding the release of innocent hostages.

“It’s very difficult because at my age, to see that it’s repeating what it was like 80 years ago, I cannot comprehend,” said Betty Becker.

Local groups and supporters say more gatherings of support are planned until all the hostages are brought home.

