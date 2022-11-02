WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several candidates visited South Florida to campaign in local areas with less than one week until Election Day.

Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist wrapped up a campaign stop in Wilton Manors, Wednesday.

As the final day to vote is right around the corner, voters tagged along at the campaigns to support the candidates they are going to vote for.

“I think we have a pretty good turnout, people are voting and keeping our fingers crossed,” said Jesse Monteagudo.

Another voter also shared her thoughts.

“We have to make sure we get the people out to vote and we have to show support for our candidates,” said Joanne Goodwin.

People campaigned outside of the LGBTQ Victory Center for the aforementioned candidate.

“We have six days to get ready,” said Crist. “Six days to get Ron DeSantis out of the pasture.”

The gubernatorial candidate was joined by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the candidate for State House District 93, Linda Thompson-Gonzalez.

They all emphasized the stakes of the election.

“Take this race seriously. It is razor thin,” said Wasserman Schultz.

This gathering came after President Biden visited South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also made a stop.

These Democrats are with Joe Biden 100% of the time. That’s not what we want in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a campaign.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is aiming for Marco Rubio’s seat.

Rubio is set to stop in Fort Lauderdale for his own campaigning event.

