DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in South Florida to celebrate with cancer survivors and to provide hope that a cure will be found in the future.

On Monday morning, Dr. Biden arrived at Nova Southeastern University in Davie to serve as a keynote speaker for the Cancer Survivorship Summit.

The Cancer Survivorship Summit holds personal significance for the first lady and President Joe Biden, who have made it their mission to combat cancer after the loss of their son, Beau, to an aggressive brain tumor in 2015.

“We decided to turn our pain into purpose by helping other families like ours,” Dr. Biden said.

Joining Dr. Biden at the all-day event was Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who herself is a breast cancer survivor.

Wasserman Schultz hopes that the work on Monday will push cancer research forward.

“The purpose of this submit is to ensure that going forward we can really integrate survivorship care into cancer journey,” she said.

The summit focused on life after diagnosis, providing invaluable local resources and support services.

Dr. Biden reminded those who were in attendance that cancer doesn’t have a political affiliation.

“Cancer doesn’t care who you vote for. It’s not a red issue or a blue issue, it’s a human one,” she said, “and it takes all of us to stop it.”

She also promised to keep fighting until the disease is defeated.

“This is the mission of our lives and together, we will make it so the word cancer loses its power,” Dr. Biden said.

The first lady said that President Biden has helped raise more than $300 million to fund cancer research programs across the U.S.

