Canadian trucker’s cab stolen from Dania Beach motel

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Canadian long-haul truck driver remains stranded in South Florida days after the source of his livelihood was stolen from a motel in Dania Beach.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Simon Richard lamented Thursday’s theft of his Peterbilt truck.

“It was my dream truck. They stole my dream,” he said.

Richard goes back and forth between Canada and South Florida, bringing in meat and heading back with fresh fruit.

After his big blue truck was stolen, however, he’s stuck in the Sunshine State.

“I was sure I was dreaming. I was sure it was a dream,” he said.

Richard said he’d left the truck at the Red Carpet Inn, at 2640 West State Road 84, for about two hours to eat. When he came back, it was gone.

The driver showed 7News where the thieves disconnected the cab from the tractor-trailer.

“They disconnect here, connection here, the air here, too,” he said. “Someone can do this in five minutes maximum.”

The trucker’s friend, Mike Filin, is helping him out. He thinks someone was watching Richard.

“He went for lunch, he came back, his truck was gone, so somebody knew that he was driving that, or they were just spotting him,” said Filin.

Richard said most of his belongings were inside the truck, so for now, he’s stranded in South Florida.

He said that’s the worst part, because he’s supposed to be home celebrating his daughter’s second birthday.

‘[I’m] angry. I was — no, it’s not real, it’s not real. It can’t be real,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

